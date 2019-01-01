Search
Breaking News
Acrisure awarded $7 million in incentives for downtown Grand Rapids HQ project
GRAND RAPIDS — Insurance giant Acrisure LLC’s plan to move 400 jobs from Caledonia to downtown Grand Rapids has garnered $7 million in state economic…
Barber Steel Foundry to close, lay off 61
ROTHBURY — Barber Steel Foundry Corp., a metal casting plant in Oceana County, will close its doors by the end of the year and eliminate…
Graphic Packaging plans $600 million expansion in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO — Graphic Packaging International LLC plans to invest $600 million to install a new paperboard machine in Southwest Michigan.
KVCC secures brewpub license to sell student-made beers
KALAMAZOO — In the four years since Kalamazoo Valley Community College launched its sustainable brewing program, it could use student-made beers for tastings and instructional purposes,…
Arktos Meadery plans move to Grand Rapids’ Bridge Street
GRAND RAPIDS — After five years in operation tucked away in a nondescript office building along U.S. 131, mead maker Arktos LLC plans to move to…
Bronson starts construction on $22 million hospital in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN — Bronson Healthcare began construction on a new $22 million hospital in South Haven.
Crowne Plaza hotel owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
CASCADE CHARTER TOWNSHIP — The operators of Crowne Plaza Grand Rapids, a 320-room hotel near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, MiBiz has learned.
Bronson building 7 new medical offices ahead of Portage Physicians’ affiliation
KALAMAZOO — Bronson Healthcare recently began work on a series of new medical office buildings that will house care providers moving to the Kalamazoo health system next year.
DeVos family acquires stake in Swedish PE firm
A subsidiary of RDV Corp., the family office for the DeVos family, has acquired a stake in Swedish-based private equity firm Nordic Capital.
Steelcase, Herman Miller report strong quarters as customers seek talent solutions
Steelcase Inc. and Herman Miller Inc. each recorded strong sales results for their most recent quarters.
A PEOPLE-CENTERED PROCESS
THE COST OF MISCLASSIFICATION: Employees Versus Independent Contractors
4 Ways Businesses Can Increase Brand Awareness
REAL ESTATE & DEVELOPMENT
Plascore undergoing $6M expansion in Zeeland
ZEELAND — Plascore Inc., a manufacturer of lightweight composite products, is investing nearly $6 million to expand its footprint in Zeeland.
HEALTH CARE
Q&A: Melissa Cook, Cardiovascular rehabilitation coordinator, Metro Health – University of Michigan Health
Melissa Cook, cardiovascular rehabilitation coordinator at Metro Health, spoke with MiBiz about the move in health care toward helping people to change their lifestyle to prevent or better manage disease…
FINANCE
Shareholders approve ChoiceOne-County Bank merger
SPARTA — ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.’s merger with Lapeer-based County Bank Corp. easily earned shareholder approvals this morning and now heads to a close next spring.
FOOD / AGRIBUSINESS
Farmland prices show stability, despite economic concerns
Agricultural land values have remained relatively stable throughout most regions in Michigan, even though many farmers continue to face serious headwinds.
MANUFACTURING
Whirlpool to sell Italy-based plant
BENTON HARBOR — Home appliance manufacturer Whirlpool Corp. is selling off a manufacturing facility in Italy.
ENERGY
Holland leads with energy financing program, but work remains
HOLLAND — A financing program in Holland that helps residents pay for energy efficiency and renewable energy upgrades remains one of the only such programs in Michigan, and could be a…
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
‘MOVE THE NEEDLE’: Cornerstone Alliance launches initiative to reverse population declines
BENTON HARBOR — A new campaign aims to stanch Berrien County’s population losses and attract thousands of new residents over the next decade.
NONPROFITS
Nonprofits working on homelessness turn attention to LGBTQ youths
GRAND RAPIDS — A house on Union Avenue SE may soon become part of the solution to providing safe and stable housing to the city’s growing population of homeless youths.
TALENT
HIGHER ED: Michigan colleges prepare students for influx of cannabis careers
As students head off to college this fall, some of them in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will be blazing a trail when it comes to new fields of study: growing and…
SMALL BUSINESS
MiBiz parent company sells Revue West Michigan to Serendipity Media
GRAND RAPIDS — The parent company of MiBiz has sold its Revue West Michigan title to Serendipity Media LLC, a Grand Rapids-based custom publisher and marketing firm.
