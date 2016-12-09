rss icon

Friday, 09 December 2016 10:12

Slot car manufacturer changes leadership

Written by  MiBiz Staff
LOWELL — ProSlot Ltd., a manufacturer of slot car parts, recently closed a deal to transition leadership after its current owners decided to retire.

John and Angela Miller will purchase the Lowell-based company, which employs three full-time workers, from Dan and Cheryl DeBella, according to a statement.

“We are pleased that ProSlot will be in great hands,” Dan DeBella said. “It is comforting knowing our business will continue to be run by people as enthusiastic about slot cars as Cheryl and I.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ProSlot will relocate its operations to Hartford as a result of the transaction, according to the statement.

