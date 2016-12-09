rss icon

Friday, 09 December 2016 10:15

West Michigan Auto Auction claims national award for community service

Written by  MiBiz Staff
GRAND RAPIDS — The West Michigan Auto Auction received the first Auction of the Year award from the National Auto Auction Association last month for “its excellence in community service,” according to a statement.

The award included a $20,000 prize that the West Michigan Auto Auction plans to donate to the DeVos Children’s Hospital and West Michigan Connected Family Inc.

West Michigan Auto Auction has engaged in a handful of charitable activities, including numerous donations to local charities and modifying a Dodge Charger SRT8 to accommodate a quadruple amputee former service member.

