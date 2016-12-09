Grand Central Market in Grand Rapids expands

GRAND RAPIDS — A longtime downtown Grand Rapids deli has expanded.

Grand Central Market LLC located at 57 Monroe Center NW has added 2,200 square feet by expanding into the space next door that was formerly occupied by West Coast Coffee. The deli operations officially opened in the new space this week and the owners said in a statement that they plan to expand offerings with more produce, general grocery items, craft beer and wine.

“We've definitely noticed an increase in foot traffic as new residential buildings have opened downtown,” co-owner Tom Powell said in a statement. “New neighbors, along with big events like ArtPrize, have created more demand, and we are thrilled to be able to grow to meet it.”

Each of the spaces are owned and managed by a subsidiary of Grand Rapids-based real estate firm Rockford Construction Co., and First Community Bank provided an undisclosed amount of financing for the expansion.

Grand Central Market now also serves a full breakfast menu and is open seven days per week.