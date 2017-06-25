MiBiz Growth Report: June 26, 2017

Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for June 26, 2017:

M&A: Kalamazoo-based Stryker Corp. (NYSE: SYK) plans to acquire all issued and outstanding shares in Ontario-based NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: NVDQ, TSX: NDQ) for $11.75 per share, or $701 million. Stryker’s net purchase price for the company will be $654 million, accounting for $47 million in net cash, according to a statement. NOVADAQ is a developer of fluorescence imaging technology that helps surgeons visualize blood flow in blood vessels and tissues. The deal is subject to closing conditions, including approval by NOVADAQ shareholders at a special meeting on Aug. 4, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and U.S. regulators. Stryker expects the transaction to close at the end of the third quarter. The deal is expected to be dilutive to Stryker’s 2017 net earnings by 3 cents to 5 cents per diluted share, neutral in 2018 and accretive in following years.

