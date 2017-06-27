rss icon

Tuesday, 27 June 2017 16:15

Orion Construction breaks ground on planned Warner Norcross tower

Written by  MiBiz Staff
Orion Construction breaks ground on planned Warner Norcross tower COURTESY RENDERING

Longtime surface parking lots in the city’s downtown central business district continue to give way to a new, large-scale development.

The $72 million Warner Building — which had its ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday afternoon — at the southeast corner of Lyon Street and Ottawa Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids, makes for the latest in the ongoing trend.

Upon completion, which is planned for 2019, the twin tower project will offer 430 parking spaces, as well as Class A office space to be leased by law firm Warner Norcross & Judd LLP and Midland-based financial firm Chemical Bank. Additionally, the 12-story eastern tower will be home to a 160-room Hyatt Place Hotel, as well as ground-floor retail and restaurant space.

“This groundbreaking event is the culmination of years of collaboration,” John Wheeler, president of Orion Real Estate Solutions LLC, the project’s developer, said in a statement. “Today marks the beginning of construction. In two years the city will have a landmark block of offices, restaurants, hotel, parking structure and support services that will employ hundreds of people in the urban core.”

