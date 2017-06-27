rss icon

Carl Walker Inc. acquired by Florida design and planning firm

PORTAGE — Carl Walker Inc., a Portage-based architecture and engineering firm specializing in the parking garage sector, is under new ownership.

At the end of the month, the company will become the 12th business unit and a wholly-owned subsidiary of WGI Structures, a West Palm Beach, Fla.-based design, planning and surveying firm, according to a statement.

Gary Cudney, Carl Walker’s president & CEO, will remain with the company, along with other key executives, principals and associates.

“WGI’s client-centered approach, strong work ethic, values, and expertise in transportation and planning, along with the compelling opportunity for growth, were significant factors for the move to WGI,” Cudney said in a statement.

The company will continue to be known as Carl Walker and branded as a division of WGI.

No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Carl Walker has designed parking structures all over the country, according to its website, including many of the garages built along Michigan Street’s Medical Mile health care development in downtown Grand Rapids.

“Joining WGI expands our professional services, footprint, and ability to develop sustainable, engaging, and adaptable parking solutions for clients nationwide,” Cudney said.

