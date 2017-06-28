SpartanNash CFO leaving company

BYRON CENTER - A key executive at a major West Michigan grocery retailer and distribution company will leave his position next month.

Christopher Meyers, executive vice president and CFO for Byron Center-based SpartanNash Co. (NASDAQ: SPTN) plans to resign from the company on July 14, according to a document filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

Meyers intends to leave the company “for personal reasons,” according to the regulatory document, filed on June 23.

A SpartanNash spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

On June 26, the company’s board of directors appointed Thomas Van Hall to serve as interim CFO while a search for a replacement is conducted.

Van Hall had previously been vice president of finance for SpartanNash from 2001 until 2015. He also helped with the integration period when Spartan Stores merged with Nash Finch Co. from August 2013 until July 2015, according to the SEC filing.

Meyers was named executive vice president and CFO of the company in March of 2016, having previously been CFO of an Illinois-based natural and organic food wholesaler, according to a statement released by SpartanNash at the time of his hiring.