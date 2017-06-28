Lumbermen's acquires Michigan Prestain Co. to boost product offerings

GRAND RAPIDS — Lumbermen’s Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials has acquired Michigan Prestain Co.

Michigan Prestain manufacturers a variety of siding and trim for the commercial and residential building markets from its 66,000-square-foot facility in Wyoming.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lumbermen’s hopes to diversify its product offerings with the acquisition, according to a statement.

“We are thrilled to add Michigan Prestain to our already diverse product offering,” said Steve Petersen, president of Lumbermen’s. “There is a natural synergy between our companies. We’re excited about the growth opportunities and value it will bring to our customers, as well as what it will mean to our employee owners.”

Lumbermen’s is an employee-owned company and has approximately 400 workers across its operations in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Michigan Prestain employs approximately 30 workers.