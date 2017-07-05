Grand Rapids-based Christian publishers ink ‘cooperative’ publishing agreement

GRAND RAPIDS — Two local Christian publishers have formed a new publishing partnership.

Grand Rapids-based evangelical Christian publisher Kregel Publications formed a “cooperative venture” with Gilead Publishing LLC, a Grand Rapids- and Wheaton, Ill.-based publisher of Christian fiction, according to a statement.

Under the undisclosed terms of the deal, Kregel will produce, promote, distribute and sell Gilead’s titles. Gilead will focus on acquiring titles and editorial functions.

“The fiction that Gilead is producing goes hand in hand with the vision that has driven our own fiction line, and will give us a greatly expanded market position in Christian fiction,” Executive Vice President of Publishing Jerry Kregel said in a statement.

The partnership kicks off this fall with the publication of the 50th anniversary edition of “Christy,” a Christian novel.

“We hope to be an example of how two companies can work together to accomplish something greater than either could separately,” Gilead President and Publisher Dan Balow said in a statement.

According to a report in Publishers Weekly, the year-old Gilead had struggled in recent months and ceased operations after a funding issue.

Balow co-founded Gilead Publishing in April 2016 with another veteran of the Christian publishing industry, and later acquired Enclave Publishing, a publisher of science fiction and fantasy titles, according to reports at the time.