Movie theater, entertainment district planned for downtown Holland

HOLLAND — A partnership could bring a new $30 million entertainment district along with a 10-screen movie theater to Holland’s central business district.

Geenen DeKock Properties LLC, a subsidiary of Holland-based general contractor GDK Construction Co., and Zeeland-based Charter House Innovations LLC yesterday announced plans to build a boutique movie theater and mixed-use entertainment district on the western end of downtown Holland along Eighth Street between Pine and River Avenues.

The announcement came in conjunction with Holland’s city council approving a new 380-space, $6.7 million parking structure immediately to the north of the proposed theater site.

The theater would be branded as a Sperry’s Moviehouse, a concept that Charter House used in a Port Huron redevelopment. Additionally, a Charter House affiliate will manufacture specialty reclining chairs for the theater.

“Our goal was to find the perfect setting for our company to showcase the finest and most comfortable reclining theatre chairs on the market today,” Chuck Reid, owner of Charter House Innovations, said in a statement. “With the help of our sister company, First Class Seating, Charter House Innovations will design and manufacture another world class cinema experience, which has taken the market lead in Port Huron in just six short months.”

Through affiliates, Charter House also owns City Flats Hotels in Holland and Grand Rapids.

Plans call for a two-story, 40,000-square-foot building for the theater in addition to new buildings for retail and as many as 100 apartments, according to reports.

Construction of the parking structure on 9th Street is expected to begin later this year or early next year, with completion planned for next summer. GDK will build the structure and then sell it to the city, according to city council documents.

Grand opening for the theater is expected in the spring of 2019, according to a statement.