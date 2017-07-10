Meijer and Shipt roll out alcohol delivery

WALKER - Users of retailer Meijer Inc.’s official delivery partner, Shipt Inc., will be able to get some added items beginning this week.

The Walker-based grocery and general merchandise chain will expand its partnership with mobile application delivery firm Shipt to begin offering delivery of alcohol around Michigan beginning on Tuesday, according to a statement.

While Shipt and Meijer have been gradually growing their delivery model since last year, beer, wine and spirits were not previously offered.

“We’ve received an incredible amount of feedback from customers wanting to take advantage of our large selection of craft beers and wine,” Art Sebastian, vice president of digital shopping for Meijer, said in a statement. “We think this enhances the level of convenience our home delivery customers in Michigan can enjoy and allows them to take more advantage of what our stores have to offer.”