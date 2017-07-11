Jeff Mason named MEDC CEO

LANSING — Jeff Mason has been named chief executive of the state’s top economic development organization.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp.’s executive committee officially named Mason the organization’s CEO on Tuesday morning, replacing Steve Arwood, who announced his retirement in May.

He begins the position immediately, according to a statement, and also will serve as president and chairman of the Michigan Strategic Fund, the state’s main mechanism for granting economic development incentives.

“Jeff has a breadth of experience and knowledge about the driving forces and innovation reshaping Michigan’s economy,” Gov. Rick Snyder said in a statement. “He is a proven leader distinguished by an inclusive, collaborative approach. On many levels, Jeff is a natural choice as MEDC CEO because of his grasp of public-sector policies, private-sector realities and first-hand work with the state’s leading research institutions.”

Snyder recommended Mason to the position two weeks ago.

Mason previously worked at the MEDC from 1999 to 2009, serving as senior vice president for business development before going on to spend eight years as executive director of the University Research Corridor (URC), an alliance of the state’s three main research institutions.

“Michigan has taken great strides to create a business-friendly climate built on a strong foundation of low taxes, reduced regulation, fiscal stability and timely incentives,” Mason said in a statement. “Key to our continued growth is ongoing support for communities of all sizes around the state, and the ongoing development of the talent pipeline.”