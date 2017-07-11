West Michigan projects awarded affordable housing tax credits

Two projects in Grand Rapids, as well as housing developments in Lansing, Charlotte and Hartford, have been awarded competitive affordable housing tax credits.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) on Tuesday announced a total of $11.6 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) to 13 projects in the state, including five in West and Mid-Michigan.

The allocations in Grand Rapids included $2.1 million to two projects proposed by nonprofit housing developers LINC Community Revitalization Inc. and Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids Nonprofit Housing Corp., according to a statement released by MSHDA.

The Grand Rapids developers plan a total of 81 affordable housing units at sites along Burton Street SE in the Garfield Park neighborhood and on the city’s northwest side near Harrison Park Elementary School.

TWG Development LLC was awarded just over $1.8 million for senior housing projects in Lansing and Charlotte, while PK Development Group LLC received $262,000 for affordable housing in Hartford, west of Kalamazoo.

Proposed projects in metro Detroit, the state’s Thumb region and the Upper Peninsula also received LIHTC allocations.

“These tax credits are extremely important for providing the incentive developers need to renovate and construct quality, affordable housing which is in high demand for Michigan families, seniors and people with special needs,” Earl Poleski, MSHDA executive director, said in a statement.