rss icon

Tuesday, 11 July 2017 13:37

Traverse City-based sail maker acquires Rhode Island manufacturer

Written by  MiBiz Staff
Rate this item
(1 Vote)

TRAVERSE CITY — Quantum Sails has acquired the manufacturing assets and sailmaking rights of Newport, R.I.-based Hood Sailmakers.

The acquisition comes as Quantum Sails looks to bolster its presence in the Northeastern portion of the United States, according to a statement. Hood Sailmakers headquarters in Rhode Island will become a new regional sales and service hub for Quantum Sails.

Company executives noted the acquisition will also expand Quantum Sails’ exposure to the sailboat racing market — one of the main focuses of the company.

“This acquisition provides much needed capacity for our growing share of the Grand Prix racing market,” Ed Reynolds, president of Quantum Sails, said in a statement.

“Several” members of the Hood Sailmakers staff have accepted positions with Quantum Sails, according to a statement.

Read 156 times
Published in In the News
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « West Michigan projects awarded affordable housing tax credits
back to top
Colliers International July 2017

Breaking News

«
<
July 2017
>
»
S M T W T F S
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Follow MiBiz

Submit to Delicious Submit to Digg Submit to Facebook Submit to Google Bookmarks Submit to Stumbleupon Submit to Twitter Submit to LinkedIn