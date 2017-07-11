Traverse City-based sail maker acquires Rhode Island manufacturer

TRAVERSE CITY — Quantum Sails has acquired the manufacturing assets and sailmaking rights of Newport, R.I.-based Hood Sailmakers.

The acquisition comes as Quantum Sails looks to bolster its presence in the Northeastern portion of the United States, according to a statement. Hood Sailmakers headquarters in Rhode Island will become a new regional sales and service hub for Quantum Sails.

Company executives noted the acquisition will also expand Quantum Sails’ exposure to the sailboat racing market — one of the main focuses of the company.

“This acquisition provides much needed capacity for our growing share of the Grand Prix racing market,” Ed Reynolds, president of Quantum Sails, said in a statement.

“Several” members of the Hood Sailmakers staff have accepted positions with Quantum Sails, according to a statement.