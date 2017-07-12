Kalamazoo med device maker raises $5 million in Series B round

KALAMAZOO — Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions LLC raised $5 million in Series B capital that will support further development of a device used in heart procedures.

The Kalamazoo-based company’s Emblok Embolic Protection Catheter is presently undergoing a clinical trial in Europe. Developed by Dr. William Merhi, an interventional cardiologist at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, the device is designed for use in transcatheter aortic valve replacement. The device collects debris in the blood during the procedure, preventing a potential stroke or neurocognitive damage.

“ICS has made tremendous progress in the past 12 months with the initiation of human clinical cases in Milan, Italy. At the halfway mark of study enrollment, initial results look promising,” co-founder and CEO R. Kevin Plemmons said. “We are pleased by the strong vote of confidence from our investors supporting the pursuit of this innovative and comprehensive approach to embolic protection.”

Plemmons told MiBiz for an April report that a successful trial with 30 patients could earn Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions regulatory approval to sell the Emblok Embolic Protection Catheter in Europe. Securing European approval would then streamline the process for gaining regulatory approval back home from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.