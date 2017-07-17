Neogen appoints Adent as CEO

LANSING — The head of a major Neogen Corp. customer is taking over as CEO of the maker of food and animal safety products.

Effective immediately, John Adent was named CEO of Lansing-based Neogen (Nasdaq: NEOG) as founder James Herbert transitions out of the role, according to a statement.

Adent

For the last 13 years, Adent served as CEO of Westlake, Texas-based Animal Health International Inc., where he quadrupled revenues through acquisitions and joint ventures. Patterson Companies Inc. acquired the firm in 2015, and Adent stayed on to lead it $3.3 billion animal health division.

Previously, he had served in management roles at Purina’s animal feed business, which spun off into Agribrands and was later acquired by Cargill.

“He has a strong background in many of our business activities both domestically and internationally," said Herbert, who will remain as executive chairman at Neogen. “John’s knowledge of our Animal Safety business will be an immediate asset to its continued growth. Because of the synergy between each of our businesses and our outstanding management teams I expect John will quickly become engaged in our Food Safety business.’

According to Neogen, Adent grew up on a commercial fruit farm in Southwest Michigan and recently moved to Lansing with his family.