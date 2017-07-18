Custer subsidiary acquires lakeshore electrical contractor

GRAND RAPIDS — Office furniture distributor Custer Inc. is growing its electrical services division through an acquisition.

The Grand Rapids-based distributor of Steelcase office furniture announced yesterday that subsidiary C&S Electric acquired Erickson Electric Service Inc., a Grand Haven-based electric contractor that works in the commercial, industrial, telecommunications and residential markets around West Michigan.

Erickson Electric Service will now operate as C&S Electric, according to a statement. The deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, will allow both firms to bolster their services in West Michigan and enable them to work on larger-scale projects, according to Custer Vice President of Business Relations Mark Custer.

The addition of Erickson Electric Services means that C&S Electric’s team has grown to about 40 employees.

Operations of Erickson Electric Services “will continue as normal,” according to a statement.

“This allows us to grow into Grand Rapids, enables flexibility in staffing and creates more efficiency in operations” Erickson Electric Service founder Tom Erickson stated.

Custer acquired C&S Electric in 2014 as part of a strategy aimed at integrating office furniture and technology, allowing the company to “integrate electrical distribution into projects.”