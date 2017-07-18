West Shore Bank acquires Ellis Capital Management

LUDINGTON — West Shore Bank has acquired a wealth management firm in Muskegon.

The deal for Ellis Capital Management, which closed Monday, extends West Shore Bank’s wealth management operation into Muskegon, Ottawa and Kent counties. The bank, with assets of $426 million, previously provided wealth management services at its seven branches in Ludington, Manistee and Hart.

“Ellis Capital Management has a longstanding reputation for client-centered service delivered with uncompromising integrity,” West Shore Bank President and CEO Raymond Biggs. “Their approach to business complements the West Shore Bank brand.”

Founder David Ellis, who started Ellis Capital Management in 1997, and his staff joined West Shore Bank’s Wealth Management group. He became a senior vice president primarily responsible for growing the Grand Rapids and Muskegon regions.

Ellis Capital Management offices in downtown Grand Rapids and Muskegon will operate under the name of West Shore Bank – Wealth Management.

Warner Norcross & Judd LLP advised West Shore Bank on the transaction. Ellis Capital Management was advised by Parmenter O’Toole PC.