Wednesday, 19 July 2017 09:48

Duthler’s Family Foods closing Bridge St. location

Duthler’s Family Foods closing Bridge St. location Photo by Nick Manes

GRAND RAPIDS — Local grocer Duthler’s Family Foods will close its Bridge Street location on Grand Rapids’ northwest side, according to a sign on the door and multiple media reports.

The 16,000-square-foot store, located at 648 Bridge St. NW, sits across the street from a construction zone where a 37,000-square-foot Meijer Inc. urban concept grocery store is being built as part of a larger development led by Rockford Construction Co. Inc.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the store would close. The sign on the door on Wednesday morning advertised all items as 20 percent off, excluding beer, wine and tobacco.

The store’s owners decided not to renew the lease on the property, according to media reports.

The property is owned by a trust related to Linda Rogers Pestka, daughter of deceased Grand Rapids businessman Henry Pestka, according to city of Grand Rapids records.

Duthler’s Family Foods also operates a store at the corner of Hall Street and Madison Avenue on Grand Rapids’ southeast side.

