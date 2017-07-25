rss icon

Tuesday, 25 July 2017 11:47

Soaring Eagle Casino to undergo $26.5 million renovation

Written by  MiBiz Staff
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Tribal Council of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan has unanimously approved a decision to renovate its Mt. Pleasant casino.

The tribe-owned Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort will undergo a $26.5 million renovation beginning this fall and completing by spring of next year, according to a statement.

Planned improvements at the casino include a new sports bar and nightclub, an updated entertainment hall and an enclosed non-smoking area, as well as new high-limit and VIP lounge areas.

“When I was hired nine months ago, I promised to provide a superior focus on improvement,” Soaring Eagle CEO Ray Brenny said in a statement. “Among the top priorities was to connect with I-5 Design Company, to do an assessment and to present some design ideas that would improve our guests’ experience.”

