Former MEDC CEO Arwood to led consulting business for Miller Canfield

The former CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. will lead a consulting subsidiary of Detroit-based law firm Miller Canfield Paddock and Stone PLC.

Miller Canfield this morning announced Steve Arwood’s hiring as CEO of Miller Canfield Consulting LLC.

Arwood left the MEDC in June after two and a half years as chief executive. He previously served as director of the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs from 2012 to 2015 and has more than 30 years of experience working in the public and private sectors.

“Miller Canfield has a long history of working with private companies and the public sector in partnerships to plan, fund and build impactful projects,” Miller Canfield CEO Michael McGee said in a statement. “We saw an opportunity to provide additional advisory and strategy expertise alongside Miller Canfield’s legal services, adding significant value to our clients’ projects.”