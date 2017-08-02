Superior Environmental completes ESOP

MARNE — Environmental consulting, engineering and construction-related services firm Superior Environmental Corp. is now 100-percent employee-owned.

The Marne-based company founded in 1989 announced earlier this week that all outstanding shares were purchased by employees from the founding shareholders, Vaughn and James Quince.

The company initially began its ESOP in 2004 when 10 percent of Superior Environmental was owned by employees, according to a statement.

“This is an exciting time for Superior’s employee-owners,” Brian Miller, president and CEO of Superior Environmental, said in a statement. “Each employee has the power to make decisions every day that will have a direct financial impact on themselves personally.”

In addition to its headquarters in eastern Ottawa County, Superior Environmental lists offices in Columbus, Ohio, Springfield, Ill. and Cheshire, Conn., according to its website.