Standale Auto Wash acquired by Arizona firm

WALKER — A national consolidator of car wash businesses continues to buy up facilities in the greater Grand Rapids market.

According to a statement, Tucson, Ariz.-based Mister Car Wash acquired Standale Auto Wash LLC at 4260 Lake Michigan Dr. NW in Grand Rapids.

Standale Auto Wash operated as a standalone facility.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction marks the fourth acquisition for Mister Car Wash in West Michigan, which earlier this year acquired Auto Spa Car Wash, Waterworks Car Wash LLC and Southland Auto Wash. The Standale Auto Wash deal serves as a “a nice complement to the other stores we’ve added in Grand Rapids this year,” Division Manager Tim Vaughn said in a statement.

Mister Car Wash, a trade name of Car Wash Partners Inc., operates in 21 states and now has 12 locations in the Grand Rapids market.