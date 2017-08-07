Elliott’s News to reopen in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS - Downtown Grand Rapids will soon see the return of its last and only newsstand.

Elliott’s News announced this morning that it will reopen in McKay Tower eight months after closing its previous location in the 50 Monroe Ave. building due to renovations.

The newsstand and convenience store is expected to reopen in 700 square sometime in September on the ground floor of the building located at 146 Monroe Center NW, according to a statement.

“We are excited to be back in business,” Bill Bennett, owner of Elliott’s News, said in a statement. “I was toying with the idea of retiring, but I greatly miss the people of downtown and still believe there is a need for our services. It just feels natural to be in downtown. The McKay Tower folks made a good deal for me to return, so I’m eager to get back to it.”