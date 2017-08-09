RFID component manufacturer eAgile to expand in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — A West Michigan manufacturer of radio frequency identification components will invest $4.3 million in expanding its downtown Grand Rapids facility.

eAgile Inc. expects to complete the expansion at its facility, located at 1100 Hynes Ave, over a three-year timeline and plans to hire 50 additional employees as part of the project.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC) awarded eAgile a $300,000 performance-based grant for the expansion. The Right Place Inc., a Grand Rapids-based economic development firm, assisted the manufacturer in securing the incentives.

“eAgile continues to run at full speed in Grand Rapids, so we are excited to expand here and continue to provide world-class products from our city,” CFO Bob Vorpagel said in a statement.