Employee benefits administrator Retirement Planning Inc. acquired by Wisconsin firm

GRAND RAPIDS — A West Michigan-based independent third-party administrator of employee benefits has sold to a Wisconsin firm.

Retirement Planning Inc. of Grand Rapids was acquired by Appleton, Wis.-based The Retirement Advantage Inc., according to a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

RPI primarily works with privately-held companies in the Great Lakes region. The firm designs and provides annual maintenance services for retirement plans. The company, founded in 1988, is led by President Mark Whited.

For TRA, an independent third-party administrator, employee benefits consultant and technology provider, the deal helps the company execute on its broader growth strategy. According to President Matt Schoneman, the company aims to ensure a seamless transition for clients during the integration process.

“Both organizations share similar cultures and values focused on delivering a high level of personalized customer service to clients,” Whited said in a statement. “We believe we will be able to better serve our clients and partners with the pro-active approach they deserve.”

TRA serves more than 6,000 plan sponsors and has more than $6 billion in retirement assets under its administration.