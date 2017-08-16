MOVE Systems expands manufacturing to Walker

MOVE Systems International, a New York City-based manufacturer of eco-friendly food carts and accompanying electrical systems, plans to expand its manufacturing facilities in West Michigan.

The company has announced plans to invest $13 million and create 27 new jobs at a facility in Walker.

Move Systems worked in collaboration with Start Garden and its venture capital affiliate Wakestream Ventures LLC, as well as the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and The Right Place Inc.

The MEDC awarded the company a $200,000 business development grant as part of the expansion.

MOVE Systems founder James Meeks said the company explored expansion opportunities in multiple states, but ultimately chose Michigan for its manufacturing capabilities.

Previously the company manufactured in China, according to a statement.

“Michigan has the manufacturing talent and capabilities, combined with a venture capital market that also understands our goals to create cutting edge, smart, connected technologies and systems for our urban environments,” Meeks said in the statement.

The expansion makes the first time that the various venture capital and economic development organizations have collaborated on an early-stage corporate expansion project.

“Move Systems has shown the strong convergence of hardware and software systems that has defined Michigan for more than a century,” Kim Pasquino, portfolio manager at Wakestream Ventures, said in the statement. “It is important to have a leader like Move Systems, which is transforming the landscape of Manhattan, build its smart, connected mobile food cart in Michigan, the state that has transformed mobility for generations.”