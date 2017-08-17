SpartanNash names new CFO following former executive’s quick departure

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan food retailer SpartanNash has appointed Mark Shamber to the position of CFO and executive vice president following the sudden departure of its previous CFO in June.

Shamber will replace Tom Van Hall, who took over as interim CFO in July when Christopher Meyers resigned after a little more than a year on the job for “personal reasons,” according to a previous MiBiz report.

Shamber will join SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) on Sept. 11, 2017, according to a statement.

The executive previously served as the CFO for Rhode Island-based United Natural Foods Inc. (Nasdaq: UNFI). He retired from his role at United Natural Foods in 2015 to work as an independent consultant. Shamber will report directly to David Staples, president and CEO of SpartanNash.

“We look forward to having Mark join our team,” Staples said in the statement. “Mark’s expertise in the food distribution industry, especially in the natural and organic space and with independent grocers and national chains, as well as his overall M&A prowess make him an excellent fit for SpartanNash and will help drive our future success.”