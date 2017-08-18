Build-to-suit medical office building planned for Byron Center

BYRON CENTER — Vision Real Estate Investment Inc. said this week that it plans to build a new 40,000-square-foot medical office building in southwestern Kent County.

The Grand Rapids-based real estate investment and property management firm will build the Class A building at 2131 64th St., near Metro Health Hospital’s campus, according to a statement.

The developer will work with the Grand Rapids office of brokerage firm Colliers International Inc. for leasing, as well as with co-developer E5 Ventures LLC, a family office and investment firm started by Jim Engen, the father of Vision Real Estate’s president, Tim Engen.

“Colliers International … has been a great partner for our other office and industrial projects, so it made sense to bring them on as a partner for this class A medical office building,” Tim Engen said in a statement.

The build-to-suit building will offer customized suites ranging from 5,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet, and the site will include 200 parking spaces.

Construction is expected to begin this fall.

Grand Rapids-based Pinnacle Construction Group Inc. will serve as the general contractor for the project and Ludington-based R2 Design Group PLLC is the architect.

“This building will support the long-term, continued growth of West Michigan’s thriving health care industry,” Duke Suwyn, CEO of the Grand Rapids office of Colliers International, said in a statement. “The central location between two medical facilities, combined with a growing demand for medical and professional office space, makes 2131 64th St. an ideal location for medical and professional offices.”