New commercial building planned for Ada Township

ADA TOWNSHIP — The transformational project to reshape downtown Ada has attracted a new developer to the village.

The Ada Township Planning Commission last night approved plans for a new two-story, 12,000-square-foot commercial building set to be developed by by a joint venture of Pinnacle Construction Group Inc. and Cronkright Ventures LLC, according to a statement.

The developers plan to purchase the site — located at the corner of Ada Drive and Settlers Street — from Geld LLC, a company affiliated with Amway Corp. that has significant property holdings in the village downtown.

Construction on the project is expected to begin next year, with tenants announced in the coming weeks and months. The building will offer ground-floor retail space and second floor office space.

A total project cost was not disclosed, nor were planned lease rates.

“It’s easy to see how Ada’s small village feeling can draw shoppers and diners who want to spend time walking around, possibly enjoy a lunch or dinner, with the added value of access to the Thornapple River,” Michael Garrett, principal with Pinnacle Construction and one of the project owners, said in a statement.

The Ada redevelopment has come together in fits and starts in recent months, with many existing business owners in the downtown area expressing concerns over the construction period, lack of parking and high rents, as MiBiz previously reported.

Several retailers and restaurants have closed or left the village, while some such as Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery & Supply have elected to relocate their operation to new developments.