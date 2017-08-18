Fox Motors enters Ann Arbor market with new acquisition

GRAND RAPIDS — Fox Motors Group LLC has entered the mid-Michigan market with its acquisition of Ann Arbor Automotive Inc.

Ann Arbor Automotive, previously owned by Doug Fox, includes three separate dealerships that sell Acura, Hyundai and Nissan vehicles.

Fox Motors, which is owned by Dan DeVos, plans to invest an undisclosed amount of money into improving each dealerships’ landscape, facade and building and service equipment, according to a statement.

The dealership group also aims to undertake “a significant” renovation at the recently-acquired Hyundai dealership in 2019.

“I’ve known Dan (DeVos) for a long time,” Fox said in the statement. “While this was a tough decision, I always knew I would want Dan and his team to take over when the time was right. I know that Ann Arbor Automotive is in good hands and that the customers will be well taken care of by the Fox Motors team.”