Gentex promotes Downing to president

ZEELAND — After 15 years on the job, Steve Downing has added two new positions to his long list of roles at Gentex Corp.

Downing was promoted recently to president and COO of the Zeeland-based automotive supplier after serving as the company’s senior vice president, CFO and treasurer, according to a statement.

In his new role, Downing will continue to serve as the company’s treasurer and interim CFO.

Gentex (Nasdaq: GNTX) manufactures rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, along with dimmable aircraft windows and fire protection products.