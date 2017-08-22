rss icon

Tuesday, 22 August 2017

Grand Ventures participates in Series A round for Indiana-based tech firm

GRAND RAPIDS — Venture capital fund Grand Ventures I LP was part of a $5 million funding round for an Indiana tech firm.

The Grand Rapids-based Grand Ventures joined with other investors in the Series A round for Sigstr, an Indianapolis cloud-based platform for employee email personalization.

Investment in the Series A round was led by Hyde Park Ventures in Chicago and included Battery Ventures in Boston, Mass., Cambridge, Mass.-based HubSpot, and High Alpha Capital in Indianapolis.

The investment was the second for Grand Ventures, which formed its first fund earlier this year. Grand Ventures in June was part of a syndicate of investors that invested $3.5 million in Cincinnati, Ohio-based Astronomer Inc., a firm that provides a platform for clients to collect and analyze data.

