U.K. company acquires ACM Group

GRAND RAPIDS — U.K.-based Playtech has acquired the technology, intellectual property and certain customer assets of ACM Group, whose CEO, Muhammad Al-Amin Rasoul, and management team are based in Grand Rapids.

Playtech, a supplier of online gaming software, is listed on the London Stock Exchange and has 5,000 employees in 17 countries.

Grand Rapids investment banking firm Charter Capital Partners served as financial adviser for ACM Group, a business-to-business market maker, dealer and broker in London.

ACM Group also is known as Alpha and focuses on risk management and trading services.

“Alpha is an excellent example of the great businesses that are built in Grand Rapids,” said Dale Grogan, managing director at Charter Capital Partners. “The entire Alpha team, based literally all over the globe, represents the very best in business diversity, led by a dynamic Grand Rapids leadership team. We couldn’t be happier for Alpha and its successes — both current and future.”

The deal is expected to close in early September.

Terms include an initial upfront payment of $5 million, two staged payments based on the EBITDA of 2017 and 2018, and contingent consideration based on 2019 EBITDA. The total consideration for the transaction is capped at $150 million.