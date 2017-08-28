rss icon

Monday, 28 August 2017 15:48

Detroit PR firm opens Grand Rapids office

GRAND RAPIDS — Detroit-based public relations and marketing firm Marx Layne & Co. opened a Grand Rapids office in the Waters Building on Ottawa Avenue.

The firm said the Grand Rapids office will support the agency’s “ongoing media relations, community relations and stakeholder engagement activities in the region and statewide.”

“Our new branch office will help us meet increased client demand, including statewide work for the nation’s largest retailer, one of the nation’s top five financial institutions and one of the world’s largest non-alcoholic beverage companies,” President Michael Layne said.

Founded in 1987, Marx Layne provides public relations, marketing, digital media, graphic design and web development, special events and crisis communications services.

