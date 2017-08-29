MMA seeks nominees for manufacturing excellence awards

rss icon

Tuesday, 29 August 2017 15:07

LANSING - The Michigan Manufacturers Association is seeking nominations of high-performing Michigan companies and individuals for its first-ever awards showcase dedicated to excellence in the state’s manufacturing sector. The 2017 MFG Excellence Awards will present awards in a total of eight categories including innovation, community impact, talent attraction, emerging leadership, and lifetime achievement. The MMA will also honor two manufacturing executives with John G. Thodis Michigan Manufacturer of the Year Awards in the large-company and small-company categories. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. at Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.  Winners will be honored at an special dinner event on Thursday, Nov. 9 in Lansing, emceed by MiBiz Publisher Brian Edwards. MiBiz is a media sponsor of the event. For more information or to submit a nomination, visit www.mimfg.org/

