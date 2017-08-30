Chinese-based manufacturer to open production facility in Cedar Springs

CEDAR SPRINGS — J-Star Motion Corporation, a Chinese-based furniture components manufacturer, plans to open a $4.9 million manufacturing facility in Cedar Springs.

J-Star, which manufactures a variety of linear actuators and lifting columns for healthcare seating applications, will begin production at a new facility at 500 West Street in Cedar Springs by mid-2018, according to a statement.

The company also recently opened a small office and warehouse in Kent City prior to this announcement.

The Right Place Inc. assisted the company in securing a $738,000 performance-based grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to support the project.

J-Star’s parent company, Jiecang Linear Motion Technology Co. Ltd, is based in Xinchang, China and was formed in 2000.

“Securing this new Chinese Foreign Direct Investment is significant for our region,” Birgit Klohs, president and CEO of The Right Place, said in a statement. “The investment reaffirms that West Michigan is a global destination for international investment and business expansion.”