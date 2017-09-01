Norton Shores manufacturer sells brand to St. Louis nonprofit

NORTON SHORES — Boss Products USA LLC has sold the assets of its RapidFix brand of adhesives to a St. Louis-based nonprofit organization that helps blind people.

LHB Industries Inc., also known as Lighthouse for the Blind-Saint Louis, acquired the company in a bid to increase its holdings of adhesive products, according to a statement.

The buyer will transfer the RapidFix operation to St. Louis, according to a spokesperson for LHB Industries. RapidFix’s six employees in Norton Shores will not be offered those positions.

Instead, LHB will open those jobs to visually impaired individuals in St. Louis.

RapidFix’s president, Len Kelsey will stay with the company for six months as a consultant during the transition. The company generates annual revenues of $1.5 million.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Boss Products built its company on magnetic filtration products for the automotive industry and continues to hold the rights to those products.