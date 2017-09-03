Charter Capital adds two partners to the business

Mike Brown (left) and Andrew Williams became part of the Charter Capital Partners' leadership team and share management and staff development responsibilities as owners and partners.

GRAND RAPIDS — In a move designed to manage growth in the business, investment banking and M&A firm Charter Capital Partners promoted two managing directors to partners.

Mike Brown and Andrew Williams became part of the firm’s leadership team and share management and staff development responsibilities as owners and partners.

Brown now leads the Grand Rapids-based firm’s investment banking and advisory practice. Williams heads the northern Indiana office in Mishawaka with a focus on investment banking and capital for clients in furniture and manufacturing.

In making the promotions, President and Managing Director John Kerschen adds two owner/partners to the business as Charter Capital Partners looks to expand further into new practice areas and geographies.

Brown and Williams have steadily been assuming more leadership responsibilities in recent years, “and this is a continuation of that process,” Kerschen said.

“It’s really about growing the business,” he said. “The guys have been not just dedicated but talented contributors to the success that we’re having and it’s time for them to come into ownership and assume more leadership. It’s also an opportunity for them to share that responsibility with me and allows me to kind of keep looking for new opportunities to continue growing our firm.”

Brown has more than 15 years of experience working as a financial adviser in mergers and acquisitions and financial transactions across a variety of industries. He joined Charter in 2012 after working for a global investment bank in Chicago and advises publicly and privately owned businesses that range from $10 million to $150 million in enterprise value.

Williams joined Charter in 2009 when the firm opened the Mishawaka office. He’s led the firm in Indiana and the furniture industry practice. Williams previously worked as chief operating officer for a lighting manufacturer serving the contract furniture industry.

Charter Capital Partners has offices in Grand Rapids, Detroit, and Mishawaka and Indianapolis, Ind. The firm also manages venture capital fund Michigan Accelerator Fund I.