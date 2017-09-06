Mercy Health Muskegon names new president

MUSKEGON — Gary Allore, a veteran health care executive with nearly 30 years of experience in the market, was named president of Mercy Health Muskegon.

Allore moves into the role after serving as regional chief financial officer for Mercy Health West Michigan. He succeeds former president Greg Loomis, who retired in June, and was the selection committee’s unanimous choice for the position.

“Gary demonstrates passion for the mission of Mercy Health,” Frank Bednarek said in a statement. He serves as vice chairman of the Mercy Health Muskegon board of directors and chair of the presidential search committee.

“He has a tremendous leadership style, and was undoubtedly the most qualified for the job,” Bednarek stated.

Allore joined the former Mercy General Hospital in 1988 as controller and held leadership positions over the years as hospitals in the Muskegon market merged into what finally became Mercy Health Muskegon. He also has served as director of finance for the former Mercy General Health Partners and CFO of Mercy Health Muskegon before becoming CFO for Mercy Health West Michigan, the regional health system that includes Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids

He was regional CFO as Mercy Health Muskegon planned a $271 million expansion and renovation currently under construction at the Sherman Boulevard hospital campus.

“I could not be more honored to have been chosen to lead Mercy Health Muskegon as its president. It is an exciting time for healthcare in our community. The next few years will be an exciting time for healthcare in our community,” Allore said in a statement. “I am absolutely committed to partnering with our medical staff, colleagues and community to continue our mission of providing compassionate, personalized, high quality care for years to come.”