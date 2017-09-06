Metro Health CEO Faas to retire in 2018

WYOMING, Mich. — Metro Health President and CEO Mike Faas plans to retire next year.

The pending leadership transition comes a year after Faas led the Wyoming-based Metro Health through an affiliation process with the University of Michigan Health System in a deal that took effect Jan. 1. An announcement from Metro Health today did not specify a departure date, although Faas “plans to serve into the 2018 calendar year as the search for his replacement is underway.

“The transition plan is now underway but expect no slowdown in Metro’s growth or moving full speed ahead on strategic initiatives,” according to a statement.

A Metro spokesperson said Faas was unavailable for interviews.

Faas has served as Metro’s chief executive since 1994. More than a decade ago, he led the health system through a relocation from the southeast side of Grand Rapids to a new suburban hospital campus developed in Wyoming.

Metro later sought a suitor as the health care industry consolidated, and initially signed a deal with Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems Inc. for a joint venture. When that deal fell through two years ago after two years of due diligence, Metro renewed talks with U-M Health System, which had previously proposed an affiliation. Faas told MiBiz this summer that the affiliation with U-M Health System has enabled Metro Health to invest more in growth initiatives.

“Metro Health has started a new chapter in its life,” Faas said in an interview to discuss the affiliation at the six-month mark. “We are now going to become a force in the market.”