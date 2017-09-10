rss icon

Sunday, 10 September 2017 20:00

Sponsored Content: Make Your Next Work Meeting Healthier With These Simple Tips

Written by  Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Physical Activity and Nutrition Program has adopted “10 Steps to a Healthier Meeting” guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is promoting it as a resource to encourage healthier lifestyles at work.

Access to healthier foods, beverages, and physical activity at work encourages healthier lifestyles among employees. Workplace policies that support healthy eating and physical activity throughout the day make it easier for employees to make the healthy choice the easy choice. Consuming nutrient-dense foods, and maintaining a healthy weight through healthy eating and physical activity reduces obesity and lowers the risk for heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and some cancers.

Steps to a Healthier Meeting

1. Offer a colorful variety of fruit and vegetables

  • Ensure at least half of all food served is fruits and vegetables prepared and served without high amounts of added fats, sugars, or sodium (salt)
  • Offer seasonal, local, or regional produce when available

2. Offer 100% whole-grain products in a variety of forms

  • Offer whole-grain breads, rolls, and tortillas. Offer whole-grain pasta, brown rice, quinoa, and other whole grains as part of healthful salads and mixed dishes and casseroles
  • Offer whole-grain breakfast options such as oatmeal

3. Offer snacks that are low in calories and high in nutrients

  • Focus on nutrient-dense foods and beverages
  • Include healthier snack options such as fruit, vegetables, raw or dry-roasted nuts and seeds with low or no added salt or sugar, and 100% whole grain chips and healthy dips (salsas, guacamole or bean dips)

4. Limit sweet treats

  • Offer a selection of apples, bananas, pears, and other fruit individually, as a fruit salad, or added in desserts to reduce or replace added sugar
  • Offer frozen 100% juice bars or sorbets instead of high-calorie desserts
  • Offer smaller size or “mini” desserts to limit calories.

5. Offer water and low-calorie beverages

  • Always offer water as a beverage
  • Provide 12 oz. or smaller beverage cups

Explore all 10 steps to a Healthier Meetings Guidelines at Michigan.gov/healthymeetings

