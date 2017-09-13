GNS America plans $2.8 million expansion in Holland area

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP — Korea-based automotive supplier GNS America expects to invest $2.8 million and create 30 new jobs over the next two years as part of an expansion project in Holland Charter Township.

To address capacity constraints, the manufacturer of metal stampings will build a 40,000-square-foot addition to its existing facilities, as well as add new machinery and equipment, according to a statement.

Holland Charter Township is supporting the project with $430,000 in state Community Development Block Grants, which will go toward addressing infrastructure and retention pond challenges at the site.

“This investment will provide good employment opportunities for Michigan residents and will create a long-term positive impact on the local economy,” Michigan Economic Development Corp. CEO Jeff Mason said in a statement.

The company credited a partnership with the township, Lakeshore Advantage, Holland Board of Public Works and another adjacent employer with making expansion at the site feasible.

“We come alongside companies looking to grow as an extended member of their team, and help assemble resources to move projects forward,” Lakeshore Advantage President Jennifer Owens said in a statement. “The team pulled together with creative solutions and resources to create good jobs and bring infrastructure improvement to our community through GNS’s growth.”