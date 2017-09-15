Grand Action to ‘idle’ organization

GRAND RAPIDS — The steering committee behind some of downtown Grand Rapids’ largest economic drivers plans to put its organization on indefinite hiatus.

The co-chairs of Grand Action Committee (GAC) — John Canepa, Dick DeVos and David Frey — announced this morning that they planned to retire as of Dec. 31 of this year and idle the group. The move comes after a thorough evaluation of the organization’s current mission, they said.

“Not only did we look internally, we sought out input from other stakeholders,” Frey said in a statement. He previously served as president and chairman of Union Bank & Trust. “This process led us to conclude that the type of projects Grand Action would assist are — for the most part — currently under sound leadership, so our involvement isn’t needed right now. The Grand Action Foundation will be maintained, albeit in a passive state.”

Grand Action is credited with helping bring about the development of Van Andel Arena in the mid 1990s and then helping in the development of large-scale projects such as the Downtown Market, DeVos Place Convention Center and several projects along the Medical Mile.

The organization’s projects represent $420 million in investment, according to a statement.

“An entire generation has come of age who have come to know downtown Grand Rapids with only these attractions,” said Canepa, the former president and CEO of Old Kent Bank. “They would not likely recognize the downtown we began with in 1992.”