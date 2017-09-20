Plascore invests $6 million in Zeeland expansion

ZEELAND — Plascore Inc. will invest $6 million to expand its aerospace component production facility in Zeeland Industrial Park.

The Zeeland-based manufacturer produces honeycomb structures used in the aerospace, marine, construction and other industries. Plascore currently employs more than 300 workers and expects to hire an additional 10 to 15 workers as a result of the expansion.

Plascore’s expansion will add 73,500 square feet to its operation and include a variety of automation equipment.

“Plascore has benefitted from significant growth in the aerospace industry over the last few years,” Vice President Chuck DeGlopper said in a statement. “Due to the tremendous effort and attitude of our employees, we have been able to meet the increased demand and win additional customers. This expansion will allow us to continue pursuing new product innovations, while maintaining best-in-class lead times backed by outstanding customer service.”