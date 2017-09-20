Subscribe
Newsletter
Search
Login
Home
News
Breaking News
Design+Build
Economic Development
Energy
Finance
Food Biz
Health Biz
Manufacturing
Nonprofit Business
Real Estate & Development
Small Biz/Second-Stage
Higher Education
Specials
Supplements
Michigan's Healthiest Employers
Crystal Ball 2017
Southwest Michigan Spotlight
CFO Award Profiles
M&A Award Profiles
Contact
Staff
Address
Social Media
Subscribe
Print
E-newsletters
Newsstand Sales
Advertise
Reader demographics
Editorial calendar
Request rates
Special supplements
Events
M&A Awards
Best Managed Nonprofits
West Michigan's Healthiest Employers Awards
Careers
Wednesday, 20 September 2017 12:57
Downtown Grand Rapids Russo’s store plans Saturday opening
Written by MiBiz Staff
font size
decrease font size
increase font size
Print
Email
Rate this item
1
2
3
4
5
(1 Vote)
The former Bagger Dave's location will open this weekend as Russo’s International Market.
MIBIZ FILE PHOTO
Read
110
times
Tweet
Published in
In the News
Tagged under
GB Russo
Russo's International Market
Related items
Russo’s International Market plans downtown Grand Rapids location
More in this category:
« Plascore invests $6 million in Zeeland expansion
Lansing real estate firm buys historic downtown Grand Rapids commercial building »
back to top
Breaking News
Lansing real estate firm buys historic downtown Grand Rapids commercial building
Downtown Grand Rapids Russo’s store plans Saturday opening
Plascore invests $6 million in Zeeland expansion
As competitors drop out, Blue Cross and Priority Health to remain in state insurance exchange
MiBiz Growth Report: Sept 18, 2017
CLICK HERE
«
<
September
2017
>
»
S
M
T
W
T
F
S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Follow MiBiz
Sponsored Content: Make Your Next Work Meeting Healthier With These Simple Tips
Lansing real estate firm buys historic downtown Grand Rapids commercial building
Downtown Grand Rapids Russo’s store plans Saturday opening
Plascore invests $6 million in Zeeland expansion
MiBiz Growth Report: Sept 18, 2017
All in the family? Not always: West Michigan family-owned businesses turn to outside leaders
616 Development turns to mixed-income housing to move delayed projects forward
Chemical Bank to close 25 branches, trim workforce by 7 percent
Legacy Trust restructures executive team to diversify decision-making process
GNS America plans $2.8 million expansion in Holland area
Perrigo CEO: Amazon a “natural player” in OTC drug market