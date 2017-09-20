Lansing real estate firm buys historic downtown Grand Rapids commercial building

Okemos-based T.A. Forsberg Inc. has acquired the historic Blodgett Building at 15 Ionia Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids’ Heartside neighborhood.

The Lansing-area real estate firm acquired the 60,000-square-foot office and retail building from a subsidiary of Ann Arbor-based The Cabrio Group LLC for an undisclosed price, according to a statement.

The new owners plan a variety of unspecified renovations to the building that includes ground floor tenants such as Divani and Go Java Coffee.

“We at T.A. Forsberg Inc. are excited to join the Grand Rapids region and position ourselves alongside fellow progressive developers, proactive community members and motivated business owners committed to making the city a destination unlike any other,” Brent Forsberg, president of T.A. Forsberg, said in a statement. “We recognize the weight of the opportunity at hand with the Blodgett Building and will utilize it to create something spectacular, which aligns with the evolving values, needs and desires of the city’s amazing downtown area.”

Grand Rapids-based commercial real estate brokerage firm JLL Grand Rapids will take over leasing and marketing of the building.