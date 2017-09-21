First National Bank of Michigan to move Holland office

Kalamazoo-based First National Bank of Michigan plans to move its Holland loan office early next year to a former bank office on Eighth Street in downtown Holland.

FNB of Michigan will lease the building – once the 40-year home of the former First National Bank in Holland, beginning in the 1940s – from Geenen DeKock Properties. The move will occur once renovations are complete.

The bank opened the loan office in Holland in late 2016 with plans to eventually transition to a full-service branch. No decision has been made on whether the new location will become a full-service bank office.

“The decision was based on our commitment to be visible and accessible in the downtown Holland area, along with our desire to grow and expand our business in Holland,” said Greg Accardo, FNB of Michigan’s Holland market president. “Because of the long history of banking in this building and its proximity to the business district it was the perfect choice.”

FNB of Michigan has three offices in the Kalamazoo area and one in downtown Grand Rapids, plus loan offices in Holland and Lansing. The bank as of midyear had assets of $472.8 million and $405.8 million in deposits, with net income of $2.2 million.