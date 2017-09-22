rss icon

Friday, 22 September 2017 08:36

Neogen president/COO resigns

Written by  MiBiz Staff
Rate this item
(0 votes)

LANSING — The new CEO at Neogen Corp. plans to take on the role of company president.

Richard Calk Jr., who served as president and COO at Neogen (Nasdaq: NEOG) since 2014, resigned today “to pursue alternative opportunities,” according to a statement from the company.

CEO John Adent, who joined the company in July of this year, will assume Calk’s duties at Neogen, a Lansing-based maker of food and animal safety products.

Calk joined the company in 2014 after holding senior management positions at a number of firms, including Nexeo Solutions, CP Kelco, Roquette America and  DSM Food Specialties. He relocated to Lansing from Texas to work for Neogen.

Adent, who grew up in Southwest Michigan, replaced founder James Herbert, who transitioned out of his role as CEO. Prior to that, Adent ran Texas-based Animal Health International Inc., a major customer for Neogen.

Read 177 times
Published in In the News
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « Vacant 20-acre site in Wyoming hits the market Honigman to relocate in Kalamazoo »
back to top
ITC September 2017

Breaking News

«
<
September 2017
>
»
S M T W T F S
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Follow MiBiz

Submit to Delicious Submit to Digg Submit to Facebook Submit to Google Bookmarks Submit to Stumbleupon Submit to Twitter Submit to LinkedIn