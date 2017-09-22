Neogen president/COO resigns

LANSING — The new CEO at Neogen Corp. plans to take on the role of company president.

Richard Calk Jr., who served as president and COO at Neogen (Nasdaq: NEOG) since 2014, resigned today “to pursue alternative opportunities,” according to a statement from the company.

CEO John Adent, who joined the company in July of this year, will assume Calk’s duties at Neogen, a Lansing-based maker of food and animal safety products.

Calk joined the company in 2014 after holding senior management positions at a number of firms, including Nexeo Solutions, CP Kelco, Roquette America and DSM Food Specialties. He relocated to Lansing from Texas to work for Neogen.

Adent, who grew up in Southwest Michigan, replaced founder James Herbert, who transitioned out of his role as CEO. Prior to that, Adent ran Texas-based Animal Health International Inc., a major customer for Neogen.